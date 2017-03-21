KCCB wins $210,000 landscaping grant

By LYNETTE SOWELL

Cove Leader-Press

The efforts of Keep Copperas Cove Beautiful and more than 500 volunteers serving a total of 1,444.5 hours in 2016 have won the City of Copperas Cove a $210,000 grant from the Texas Department of Transportation.

Yesterday, Keep Texas Beautiful announced the names of 10 Texas cities selected as recipients of the Governor’s Community Achievement Awards.

These awards are a joint effort between the Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) and Keep Texas Beautiful (KTB). Winning communities are awarded for their outstanding overall efforts to keep their communities beautiful.

