Jack in the Box announces permanent closure in Cove

By LYNETTE SOWELL

Cove Leader-Press

The Copperas Cove Jack in the Box restaurant will not reopen, unlike 30 other Central Texas Jack in the Box locations that were closed along with the Copperas Cove store on May 1.

“After we stepped in and took over the operations of 31 formerly franchised restaurants, we thoroughly assessed each location. Based on that restaurant’s level of performance, we chose not to re-open it,” said Brian Luscomb, vice president of corporate communications and government affairs for Jack in the Box Inc. “We deeply apologize to our guests in the area for the inconvenience and hope to see them at one of the re-opened locations—Killeen is only 10 miles away!”

As of late June 2017, all but six of the 31 stores remained closed, which included Copperas Cove. At that time, the corporation had taken over those restaurants after the franchisee defaulted on his franchise agreement.

The company began the process of performing maintenance on the closed facilities and properties, verifying that kitchen equipment is operational and in place, re-staffing and re-stocking the restaurants the ones set to open.

The San Diego, California-based chain also assumed ownership of the locations when the owner wasn’t meeting brand standards, and there were building and maintenance issues at the time the stores were closed.

Luscomb said the company plans on selling the former restaurant’s property at 901 E. Business 190.