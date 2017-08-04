Hull running for council place 6

By LYNETTE SOWELL

Cove Leader-Press

Former Copperas Cove mayor, school board member, county judge and commissioner John A. Hull has filed to run for place 6 on the Copperas Cove city council.

Hull won a November 2008 election for mayor, then won again in 2012 and completed two full terms in office, before being term-limited in 2015.

Hull, a lifelong resident of Coryell County, has lived in Copperas Cove ever since his family’s acreage was purchased in the early 1940s by the U.S. government, land which now makes up part of Fort Hood.

In addition to running a photography studio for decades and retiring from civil service on Fort Hood, Hull served for more than four decades as an elected official, with 12 years as county judge, eight years as county commissioner, 20 years on the school board, and also served on city council.

Hull looks forward to serving the city again, should the voters decide in his favor.

“I’ve been thinking about (running again), ever since I got out. I just wanted a year off,” Hull said. “I liked to be involved in something. Everything you go to, and all of a sudden it’s not there, and naturally you miss it.”

He feels like there’s some unfinished business to tend to, as far as he’s concerned. One of those things is the Highway 190—now Interstate 14—bypass, which opened during his last term as mayor of Copperas Cove.

“There’s a few things that I’d like to finish up on that got started,” Hull said. “I’d like to see us get the other two lanes on that bypass. You get started on something, you’d like to get it finished. That was the main thing.”

He said he has “no beefs” with the current council, although he said they’ve done some things he “didn’t care for,” but “they thought they were doing the right thing.”

“I’ve always thought with the connections I’ve made over the years, if I can help the city of Copperas Cove, that’s the main reason (to run),” Hull said.

With the possible formation of a municipal development district on the ballot for the voters in November, Hull weighed in on his perspective for the city’s economic development.

“You hate to run anything down, but our economic development has not brought in any manufacturers, that I know of,” Hull said. “If we can, do it some other way, cheaper, and still get the same results.”

Place 6 on the city council is presently occupied by George Duncan. Hull filed on July 26, with Danny Palmer filing on August 1.

Filing for places 6 and 7 on the city council is open until August 22 at 5 p.m. Applications are available online via the City Secretary’s office or at Suite C at Copperas Cove City Hall, located at 914 S. Main St.