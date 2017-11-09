Hull and Payne in a run-off for council, school board incumbents reelected

By LYNETTE SOWELL

Cove Leader-Press

Only one of the two races for Copperas Cove city council was decided on Tuesday evening.

Candidates for city council place 6, John A. Hull and E. Marc Payne are now in a runoff, with Hull receiving 533 votes, Payne receiving 525 votes, and third challenger Danny Palmer receiving 251 votes.

Matt Russell, place 7 incumbent, was unseated by prior council member Charlie Youngs, with Russell receiving 567 votes to Youngs’ 720 votes.

The city council will canvass the Nov. 7 election results on Nov. 17 and call for a runoff election, with runoff candidates drawing for places on the special election ballot after that date and the runoff election day expected to be December 12.

In the races for the Copperas Cove Independent School District board of trustees, Place 5 incumbent Bob Weiss held onto his position, receiving 712 votes, ahead of challenger Jeff Gorres, who received 594 votes. In that race, there were 152 under-votes, meaning those voters did not cast a vote for either candidate.

Place 6 incumbent Jim Copeland narrowly held onto his spot, edging out John Gallen by just 16 votes, 664 to 648. There were 146 under-votes in that race.

Place 7 incumbent Dr. Karen Harrison ran unopposed and received 1,225 votes.

Statewide, all seven of the state propositions passed, with the passing of proposition 1 allowing partially-disabled veterans or their surviving spouses to be eligible for a property tax exemption equal to the percentage of their disability if the veteran’s home was donated to him or her by a charity for less than market value.

Proposition 2 lowers the cap on home equity loan-related fees from 3 to 2 percent but excludes certain additional fees from counting towards this cap; allows home equity loans against agricultural property; allows the refinancing of a home equity loan with a purchase money loan; and allows advances on a home equity line of credit as long as the principal amount remained below 80 percent of the fair market value of a borrower’s house.

Proposition 3 ensures that unsalaried officials appointed by the governor with consent of the Senate cannot be in office beyond the end of the legislative session following the expiration of their terms.

Proposition 4 allow the legislature to pass laws requiring courts to inform the state attorney general of a legal challenge to the constitutionality of a state law.

Proposition 5 expands the definition of professional sports team for the purpose of deciding which charitable foundations are allowed to hold raffles.

Proposition 6 provides a property tax exemption for the residence homes of surviving spouses of first responders killed in the line of duty.

Proposition 7 authorizes the legislature to allow banks, credit unions, and other financial institutions to promote savings by offering their customers prizes drawn at random.