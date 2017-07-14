Hank’s Tire Pros kicks off annual customer appreciation days

By DAVID MORRIS

Cove Leader-Press

Customers filled the streets, Thursday as they made their way to the annual Hank’s Tire Pros customer appreciation three-day sale to take advantage of savings on new sets of Continental and General Tire brands. Customers who purchase a new set of tires instantly save $100.

Donations are being accepted to help raise money for the Independence Fun that provides fall terrain track chairs to veterans giving the gift of all terrain mobility while empowering the nation’s severely wounded veterans. To date, Tire Pros has helped 2,300 wounded veterans and caregivers, provided more than 1,450 all terrain chairs and helped 206 veterans with hyperbaric oxygen therapy.

Drawings will be held throughout the sale with a $500 set of Continental or General Tires drawn on Saturday.

The three-day sale continues today and Saturday at 918 S. Main Street from 7:30 a.m. until 5:30 p.m and Saturday until 2 p.m. with the drawings held at noon. For more information on the Independence Fund visit hankstires.com