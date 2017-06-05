Halstead students prepared for summer of reading

Special to Leader-Press

As students headed out the door for summer break, Halstead Elementary School librarian Teresa Ingram and library assistant Rita Seffrood knew that some students will return in late August with a decline in reading development simply because they have not participated in a formal literacy program for a couple of months.

So, Ingram and Seffrood did all they can to build up the students’ reading abilities before they leave for the summer break. They encouraged and assisted students in their book selections through Book Talks, book displays, and reading rewards such as tickets to Six Flags through the Read to Succeed Program, free pizza from the Pizza Hut Book It program, Race to Read for the first graders, the Books and Beyond Program for the kindergarten students, and Children’s Book Week activities.

Students received charms for the books that they read and programs in which they choose to participate.

The Halstead Library currently has over 10,000 books in its collection including different genres that help students to find their favorites. Research shows that students who get to choose what they want to read become successful readers.

Kindergarten student Shariah Dudley likes to read about animals.

“My favorite animals are dogs and cats,” Dudley said. “My favorite book this year is Lemonade Stand.”

Trey Pauley, a student in the second grade likes to read about Pokemon, so it is not surprising that his favorite book is the Pokemon Handbook.

Hailey Goodman, a first grader, loves to read about Pete the Cat.

“I love all of the Pete the Cat books,” she said. “My favorite is Pete the Cat, Rocking in my School Shoes.”

First grader Ian Nival Marrero loved the book, Abe Lincoln.

“We need to read about the presidents that died because they deserve respect,” Nival said.

5th Grade student, Krista Homan, is currently reading It by Stephen King.

“I love to read scary stories to escape,” she said.

Fourth grader Meralis Tebar has read so many great books that she really cannot pick a favorite.

“I love to read because it is fun and helps to give my imagination a boost,” Tebar said.

Ingram said whether reading for school, work or pleasure, the reward is measurable.

“No matter what the reason is for reading, research shows that students who read at least 20 minutes a day score higher on standardized tests,” Ingram said.

The Copperas Cove Public Library has a varied collection of children’s books and hosts several reading events over the summer to keep children reading.