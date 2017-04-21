Home

H-E-B issues precautionary bread recall

Fri, 2017-04-21 08:02 Leader1
H-E-B and Hill Country Fare sandwich bread with a best by date of April 29 or earlier being recalled for potential rubber in the product

Special to Leader-Press 

H-E-B, committed to the quality of its products, is voluntarily issuing a precautionary recall for H-E-B and Hill Country Fare sandwich bread with a best by date of April 29 or earlier due to the possible presence of a single piece of rubber in the product. This was an isolated incident.

Bread purchased in the San Antonio area, Rio Grande Valley, Laredo and Corpus Christi stores is not impacted by this recall.

The voluntary recall impacts the following products with the Best By date of 4/29 or earlier:

Product

UPC

Tie Color

Hill Country Fare Thin

4122046090

orange, green, blue

Hill Country Fare Extra Thin

4122064420

orange, green

Hill Country Fare Wheat

4122078985

orange, green, blue

H-E-B Extra Thin

4122084868

orange, green, blue

H-E-B Round Top White

4122035774

orange, green, blue

H-E-B Split Top White

4122088001

orange, green, blue

H-E-B Texas Toast

4122062888

orange, green

H-E-B 100% Whole Wheat

4122003278

orange, green, blue

H-E-B Split Top Honey Wheat

4122003108

orange, green, blue

 

Customers who purchased the product can return it to the store for a full refund. Customers with any questions or concerns may contact H-E-B Customer Service at 1-855-432-4438.

