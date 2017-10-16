GUMC holds annual fall festival Saturday

By LYNETTE SOWELL

Cove Leader-Press

Grace United Methodist Church opened its doors on Saturday for its annual fall festival.

The church had a variety of activities to choose from, including vendors, silent and live auctions, face painting, carnival games, bounce house and food. The annual pumpkin patch was open for customers to purchase pumpkins in varying sizes.

Indoors in the fellowship hall, the church’s ladies’ group held a craft and book sale, with a variety of items to include Christmas crafts and more. The hall also provided a location for the silent and live auction items to be displayed.

The church has held its fall festival, which was preceded the weekend before by a two-day garage sale at the church.

“This is a way for us to fellowship with the community, and each other,” said Doug Vaughan, husband of the church’s pastor, Rev. Kissa Vaughan. He co-chaired this year’s event with member Cricket Crick.

Vaughan said that different groups within the church oversee aspects of the event planning, to include vendors, the auction, the food, and more.

All the money raised from the auctions and activity ticket sales goes to fund the various outreaches with which GUMC is involved, said Vaughan.

“We support Cove House with funding, and we also hold an annual Thanksgiving dinner for the community,” Vaughan said, to name just a couple of the ways the funds go back to the community.

One of the vendor tables at the festival was for the local Boys Scouts Troop 258, sponsored by the church.

Pack Committee Chair Felisha Martinez was on hand, hoping to drum up some more members for the pack’s Lion Den for kindergarten students.

“Right now we have about six or seven boys in that group, and we are hoping for more.”

The pack’s adventure crew meets on Sunday afternoons, with the Boy Scouts meeting on Mondays and the Cub Scouts meeting on Thursday.

Other vendors included Philly Pretzel Factory, offering fresh pretzels for $1, LuLaRoe and Young Living Essential Oil vendors.

