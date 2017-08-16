GeekFest opens Friday at CTC

The eighth annual GeekFest opens this Friday, August 18 on the campus of Central Texas College. The weekend-long event features several gaming tournaments, cosplay demonstrations, workshops, costume contest, tabletop gaming, a film festival and other activities. A celebration of all things science fiction, gaming, anime, technology and fantasy, GeekFest events will be held at the Mayborn Science Theater, the Anderson Campus Center (Bldg. 156) and the CTC Student Center (Bldg. 106) through Sunday, August 20.

Opening night features the Harry Potter Yule Ball upstairs in Student Center (Bldg. 106) from

6-10 p.m. In the Mayborn Science Theater (Bldg. 152), activities include LAN and console game playing, tabletop gaming, Dungeons and Dragons, the Artemis Spaceship simulator, live action role playing (LARP), Pathfinder role playing, tabletop gaming and several workshops such as “Low-Budget Filmmaking” hosted by actor, filmmaker and writer Preston Corbell; “Collecting Classic Retro Games;” “Kombat Kreations” cosplay and a toy-making demonstration.

Costume contest, gaming, a 5K fun run, cosplay, live-action role playing, workshops and more are scheduled throughout the weekend. Saturday hours are 10 a.m. – midnight (the run starts at 7:30 a.m.) and Sunday hours are 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.