Fourth annual Autism Walk holds 5K, 1 mile runs

By DAVID J. HARDIN

Cove Leader-Press

Local residents came out for the fourth annual Copperas Cove Autism Walk and for the first time held a 5k and 1 mile run. The event was held at S.C. Lee Junior High School’s Hanke Stadium, with all of the proceeds to benefit the Copperas Cove Education Foundation.

The event was also coordinated by CCISD Special Education and the Chick fil-A Leadership Academy.

The event was attended by many, and most were families who wanted to bring awareness and support all of those affected by autism.

Children and their families walked and ran around the track at Hanke Stadium multiple times during the two-hour event, and others participated in the 5k and 1-mile runs, set up along Courtney Lane near the school.

Face painting was available on site, and Chick fil-A provided iced tea and cookies, with the Chick-fil-A Cow making an appearance.

This is the third year that Amber Inglish has been the organizer for this event. Inglish works as the special education coordinator for behavior and autism with the Copperas Cove Independent School District.

“It means a lot to me because I have family members who have disabilities and are autistic, and that is why I got into the field,” Inglish said. “It also means a lot to have our families receive such a huge support from our community.”

One group who attended the event was Team AJ, consisting of family and friends of 5-year-old AJ Garza. This is the team’s second year supporting AJ at the walk.

AJ was diagnosed with Autism when he was three years old.

His mother, Briana, said it is hard on a day-to-day basis, but AJ sticks to a consistent routine each day. If he does not stay on the routine he gets scared, worried, and nervous, but she says he a good kid, and is unique.

AJ loves to spend time with his family and his dogs. He loves his dogs, Garza said, and he likes to color and spend time with his best friend Kelsey.

It was 5-year-old Kelsey’s design for the logo that was put on the shirts that each member of the group wore this year. Kelsey said she and AJ are best buds, and she loves to color. Kelsey said the logo is a drawing of her and AJ, and the sun, and she put the sun because AJ always makes her laugh.