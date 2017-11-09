Fort Hood Spouses’ Club gearing up for annual bazaar

By LYNETTE SOWELL

Evening Star

The 36th annual Holiday Bazaar held by the Fort Hood Spouses’ Club is set for Saturday, November 18 and Sunday November 19.

Usually held the weekend after Veterans Day in November, the bazaar features numerous local vendors. Presale admission tickets are $5, with tickets at the door being $6. Children 12 and under get in free. Those bringing a non-perishable food donation receive $1 off the ticket price.

Hours are 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and noon until 5 p.m. on Sunday at the Killeen Civic & Conference Center, located at 3601 S. W.S. Young Dr.

For tickets or volunteer opportunities please contact Stacy Clady, Holiday Bazaar Co-Chairperson at FHSC.Bazaar.Chair@gmail.com. Volunteer sign-ups may also be completed at http://forthoodspousesclub.org/events-activities/holiday-bazaar-voluntee...

In addition to arts and crafts, along with outdoor food vendors, professional pictures with Santa are available on Saturday between 10 a.m. and 3 p.m., and Sunday from noon until 3 p.m.

This is one of the club’s largest fundraising events of the year. The club has given away as much as $42,000 annually in community outreach grants and student scholarships, including local groups like the Coryell County Rainbow Room, the Coryell County Child Welfare Board, the Copperas Cove Soup Kitchen, Pink Warrior Angels, Operation Homefront, the Fort Hood USO, Texas A&M University Central Texas Food Pantry, Heritage House of Central Texas, Semper Fi Fund, Food Care Center Killeen, Quilts of Valor, Santa’s Workshop, Dogs on Deployment, and the Bell County Child Warfare Board. The club also gives to the Fort Hood Area Military Family Member Scholarship Fund, earmarked for student scholarships.

In addition to the bazaar, the club holds a golf scramble and a Wild West Night.

Membership is open to spouses of all ranks, and 20 percent of the membership can be made up of local non-military-attached women who would like to be part of the cause.