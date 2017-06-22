Fort Hood IDs soldier found unresponsive at Cove residence

By LYNETTE SOWELL

Cove Leader-Press

On Tuesday, Fort Hood officials released the name of a soldier found unresponsive at a Copperas Cove residence last Thursday.

According to post officials, PFC Devon James Tucker, 21, whose home of record is Wayne City, Ill., entered active-duty service in January 2016 as an indirect fire infantryman. He had been assigned to 3rd Squadron, 3rd Cavalry Regiment, at Fort Hood since May 2016.

He was deployed from August 2016 through February 2017 in support of Operation Enduring Freedom.

Tucker was the recipient of the Army Commendation Medal, National Defense Service Medal, Afghanistan Campaign Medals with campaign star, Global War on Terrorism Service Medal, Army Service Ribbon and NATO Medal.

Copperas Cove police are continuing to investigate the circumstances surrounding Tucker’s death.

Tucker is being laid to rest tomorrow with full military honors at Browns Cemetery in Mount Erie, Ill. He leaves behind parents, stepparents, siblings and step-siblings, as well as grandparents and great-grandparents.