Five Hills royalty support back to school events

Copperas Cove students headed back to school this week and that included school-age royalty. But the titleholders didn’t go back to class until before helping a few more students in-need at various events where free school supplies were distributed.

Chick-fil-A Copperas Cove was honored to have the Five Hills royalty supporting the fifth annual Back to School Bash as the royalty helped run four different booths during the event, said marketing director Charlotte Heinze.

“The queens assisted us with the face painting booth, painting many faces with beautiful designs. They also manned our craft tables crafting necklaces and bracelets for the all the little ones in attendance. They also helped with our art table assisting the kids in our community to bring out their artistic side,” Heinze said. “Our dignified queens played a key role helping us with the busiest booth of our event, the bounce house. We are grateful for their continued support of our events and support of our community.”

Having been integral to the success of CCISD’s annual Stuff the Bus event which raises more than $20,000 in school supplies, the royalty have continued to pick up supplies from local business that conducted individual supply drives. ExtraCo Bank called on the titleholders to pick up several crates and tubs of supplies that bank customers and employees donated. The royalty delivered the supplies to Martin Walker Elementary Communities in Schools representative Arnold Isaac.

“Thank you so much for this phenomenal donation of school supplies,” Isaac said. “Our students can definitely use all of these supplies and we greatly appreciate all of this.”

The royalty wrapped up their final event before the start of school at the YMCA Back to School celebration working four different booths to entertain children once they received their free school supplies. The last three years, the royalty have operated their Pretty Princess Parlor painting little girls’ fingernails and their Try on My Tiara booth letting girls and women of all ages try on their sparkling crowns. The kings always assist with game booths with prizes. This year, another booth was added, said YMCA center director Doreen Vasseur.

“Once again, the royalty outdid the year before. This year, they supported CCISD with a great game that everyone loved called Are You Smarter than a 5th Grader? It was a blast,” Vasseur said.

The royalty, along with B. J. Callaway of Bearables also presented a check for $400 to Hope Pregnancy Center for money raised from the Bearables 2nd Anniversary Celebration. The event was the community service project of Baby Miss Five Hills Braelyn Liles.