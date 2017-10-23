Five Hills royalty honored with national service awards

Special to Leader-Press

67 appearances. 90 days. More than 1,000 hours of community service. Titleholders in the Miss Copperas Cove Five Hills Scholarship Program were recognized at the October 17 city council meeting with the bronze Presidential Volunteer Service Award for their tremendous community service work. The awards are presented quarterly to each of the titleholders who qualify.

The City of Copperas Cove’s new float made its second appearance a little closer to home after its debut in the Texas State Fair Opening Day Parade in Dallas three weeks age.

The Copperas Cove Five Hills royalty promoted the City Built for Family Living a little closer to home at the 18th Annual Moody Cotton Harvest Festival in McLennan County.

The float drew a lot of attention in the community and the titleholders had the opportunity to share the many great things that the City of Copperas Cove offers and encourage everyone they encountered to come for a visit, especially to the City of Copperas Cove’s birthday week celebration which culminates with the Miss Five Hills Scholarship Pageant and Coronation Ball on March 24, 2018, said Trisha Stutz, Copperas Cove Five Hills Ambassador.

“We were fortunate to be able to participate in the parade also last year, but to be able to represent the City of Copperas Cove with the float really made an impression and opened the door for us to speak to a lot of people about how truly wonderful Copperas Cove is,” Stutz said.

Clad in their favorite costumes, the titleholders also supported the City of Copperas Cove’s Fall-o-ween event, running the costume contest for the second consecutive year. With more than 100 entries, the royalty ran the registration and then served as judges and auditors and handed out the prizes while our Stutz served as the emcee for the second year.

Copperas Cove Tourism Director Heather Bryan said having the royalty attend any event is an honor.

“They are an important part of the community which is the focus of the Fall-o-ween Festival, Community. The young ladies are wonderful role models and an inspiration. They embody community service,” Bryan said. “Their participation as judges for the Fall-o-ween Festival Costume Contest added so much to the attraction. Not quite a ‘beauty’ contest, their involvement brought a level of authenticity to the process. Everyone who participated truly enjoyed looking out and seeing the esteemed panel of judges.”

The royalty also participated in the Fort Hood Domestic Violence Awareness Relay, welcomed a new business to Copperas Cove with the chamber of commerce and the new Fort Hood garrison commander to our city in a community reception. They attended the unveiling of the Freedom Shrine at the city council chambers and Sr. Ms. Five Hills Hope Ransom addressed the Exchange Club on her platform of service, Sexual Assault Awareness.

In royal sightings this week, look for the royalty to attend the monthly chamber mixer and present the 3rd Annual Howl-O-Ween Puppy Pawlooza, the community service projects of Pre-Teen Miss Five Hills Emily Kimball and Five Hills Junior Ambassador Kaydence Weary on Saturday.