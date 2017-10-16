Five Hills royalty get pink and recycle

If it were not for the sparkle of their tiaras, you might not have even noticed the Copperas Cove royalty serving as judges at the annual Pink Warrior Angels Pink Out Your School competition. Both Copperas Cove Five Hills Ambassador Trisha Stutz and Senior Ms. Five Hills Hope Ransom were dressed in pink and they blended in the sea of pink that flowed both in and outside Copperas Cove schools.

The royalty started their trek at Copperas Cove Junior High and ultimately admired and were inspired by the décor recognizing October as Breast Cancer Awareness Month at four more schools before choosing CCJHS as the winner. Stutz, who also judged the contest last year, was moved emotionally by some of the messages students wrote on displays covering the walls in the hallways of CCJHS.

“You could tell that there was a lot of student involvement in their decorations because students had written personal messages throughout the building in the hallways, on the sidewalks, even the gymnasiums were completely covered in pink,” Stutz said. “It really made a difference not only to us as judges, but it helped us realize that students understood the importance of eradicating cancer because they had a personal connection to the deadly disease also.”

For the fourth consecutive year, the Five Hills royalty also lent a hand at Keep Copperas Cove Beautiful’s annual Eco-Harvest event. The royalty welcomed guests, handed out door prize tickets, event bags, and encouraged visitors to take exit surveys as they were leaving to help improve the event. KCCB Director Silvia Rhoads has come to rely on the royalty handling the meet-and-greet duties.

“I would like to thank the amazing members of the Five Hills Royalty for supporting the Eco Harvest event and for all their volunteer service. We could not have such a successful event without their help and it means a lot to us,” Rhoads said.

The royalty have a busy week ahead. Sixteen of the 17 royalty will be honored before the city council tonight with the bronze Presidential Volunteer Service Award. They will also be present for the dedication of the City’s Freedom Shrine and the city reception for Fort Hood’s new garrison commander.

Ransom will speak to the Copperas Cove Exchange Club on her platform of service, sexual assault awareness. The titleholders will also participate in the Fort Hood Domestic Violence Awareness Relay, a chamber ribbon cutting ceremony, the Moody Cotton Festival Parade, and run the costume contest for the Copperas Cove Parks and Recreation’s Fall-O-Ween event Saturday night.