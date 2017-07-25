Five Hills royalty continue work in the community

Junior Miss Five Hills Leslie Lindholm’s platform of service during her year-long reign is literacy and she spearheaded the Little Free Library project which resulted in bins of books being placed at CCISD schools and city pools for children to access 24-hours a day, seven days a week at no charge. After she and her sister royalty and the local Girl Scouts refurbished the bins, filled them with books and got them in place, Lindholm knew the work had really just begun. Because the bins are getting so much use from children throughout the community, Lindholm is checking them every two weeks refilling any needing books.

“(I am) so extremely proud of Leslie, her Five Hills sisters and the Girl Scout troop that helped build this project,” said Amanda Lindholm, Leslie Lindholm’s mother. “Our hope is that it will continue to be successful for those that truly need and want to use these libraries.”

Lindholm and the royalty were honored at the July Copperas Cove ISD Board of Trustees. Lindholm will continue to maintain the libraries through the next school year. Anyone wishing to donate age appropriate books may place them in any bin at a CCISD school.

The royalty enjoyed several games of bingo with the residents of Cove Nursing and Rehabilitation. Activity director Arlie Jones welcomed the titleholders to return anytime their schedules allowed.

“We can’t thank you all enough for coming out and putting smiles on our residents’ faces,” Jones said.

The titleholders also got the royal treatment from two of the pageant’s sponsors. Domino’s Pizza opened the restaurant for a private party where the royalty were allowed to make their own pizzas. Domino’s Fort Hood Area Liaison Ingrid Kiefer has hosted the royalty for the private party and sponsored the pageant for three years.

“These queens are wonderful ambassadors for our city and spend nearly every weekend of the year giving back to others in our community,” Kiefer said. “Domino’s is honored to be able to give something back to them by welcoming them in our restaurant and sharing our delicious pizza with them. It’s the least we can do when they do so much for so many others.”

The Five Hills titleholders were also VIP guests at one of the last performances at Vive Les Arts, The Little Mermaid. Young Miss Five Hills Hayleigh Walker thoroughly enjoyed the show.

“The play was absolutely stunning,” Walker said. “All of the actors had me convinced of their character and the music and choreography were fabulous.”

In royal sightings this week, the royalty will be assisting with the chamber mixer, volunteering in the Optimist Thrift Store and helping at the National Day of Dance at GymKix.