Five Hills Art Guild recognized at Vive Les Arts reception

By DAVID J. HARDIN

Cove Leader-Press

The Five Hills Art Guild was recognized with a reception for the work its members have had on display at Vive Les Arts in Killeen.

The group’s artwork may be the final artwork ever displayed at a place that has been highlighting art, music, and the performing arts for over 40 years.

Linda Lapierre is treasurer of the Five Hills Art Guild and had some of her artwork displayed at the Vive Les Arts in Killeen.

“We are honored to be the final art show that will be on display here before the place closes It is heartbreaking to see a place like this close, but very happy that our artists were able to display there work here,” Lapierre said. “Each one of them has a unique and diverse style of art. We are going to take our artwork from the walls in here soon, and put them up for display in the Killeen Civic and Convention Center, and our work will be on display through September.”

Sheri Wilson loves having her art displayed at Vive Les Arts and has been doing so for 12 years.

“I am really sad that this place is going to close after 40 years, but very happy to have been able to use this place to show my work. I am a retired art teacher with S.C. Lee Junior High School in Copperas Cove for 32 years, and I really love drawing, painting, and sculpturing,” she said.

Robert “Bobby” Starr is a local artist and musician from Lampasas who also belongs to the guild.

“I am so honored to have had my artwork displayed here at Vive Les Arts in Killeen, but was unaware until recently about the venue closing its doors after 40 years,” Starr said. “I was here just four weeks ago to put my art work on the walls, and was proud that we had a place like this in our community, but was saddened when I was told that this place was ending.

“If there was something that I can do to keep this place open, I would, because I am a big cultivator of the arts, which includes artists, actors of the theatre, musicians.”

Friday evening’s reception for the Five Hills Art Guild was held just before a performance of the stage production of “The Little Mermaid”.

The venue was packed for opening night, which why the place needs to stay open, said Starr.

Traci Winter has been teaching art for four years and the last three of them have been at Copperas Cove High School.

“I teach freshmen to seniors, but most of my classes that I will teach this coming fall will be Art 1 classes which are primarily for freshman students,” Winter said. “I primarily like to do my art work on canvas, I am really love doing acrylic art, and right now I am working some abstract paintings, but in the past I was mainly a figure drawer.”

Nicole Metts is a member of the Five Hills Art Guild, and an artist herself. “It shows that the community does truly care about the arts and feel it is important. The Five Hills Art Guild did an amazing job with their pieces; truly inspiring for me. If the theater closes down it will be a huge loss to the community,” Metts said. “Everyone should make time for a form of art in their life because to me, it gives a healthy balance in your life. You don’t have to be a creator, even just experiencing art is good for your soul.”

While the reception was occurring in the lobby of Vive Les Arts, Chick-Fil-A of Copperas Cove was trying to raise money for the venue by selling sandwiches, chips to the people who were attending the first night of the stage production of “The Little Mermaid”.

There are three more performances of the play, to include Friday and Saturday night 7 p.m., and a final performance at 2 p.m. on Sunday, July 30.