Firth not to seek reelection

By LYNETTE SOWELL

Cove Leader-Press

Coryell County Judge John Firth announced on Monday that he will not seek relection for another term of office.

Firth has been the county judge since June 2007, after he was appointed by Coryell County commissioners to fill the position after the death of Riley J. Simpson. He last ran unopposed in the March 2014 primary for his present term.

Filing for office of Coryell County judge officially begins in November 2017 in advance of the March 2018 primary.

Firth will continue to serve as county judge through the end of his term, which expires Dec. 31, 2018.

Firth, a 1968 graduate of the University of Redlands in California who also holds an MBA and a master’s in counseling, also served 31 years in the United States Army, retired as a colonel and worked as a contractor until his appointment as county judge.