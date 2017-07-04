Fire department swears in two, promotes one

By LYNETTE SOWELL

Cove Leader-Press

The Copperas Cove Fire Department now has two new firefighter and a newly promoted lieutenant after a pinning and swearing-in ceremony on Thursday afternoon.

Tanya Cassidy and Simeon Raspaldo both officially joined the ranks of the Copperas Cove Fire Department. Brandi Wolfe received her promotion to the rank of lieutenant on Thursday.

The ceremony was opened with an invocation given by Pastor Bernard Schey of Trinity Lutheran Church, who quoted a Scripture from the book of Isaiah chapter 43, including a verse that he said would be relevant to firefighters. “When you walk through fire, you shall not be burned, and the flames shall not consume you. For I am the Lord your God, the holy one of Israel, your savior.”

Brandi Wolfe has been with the department since February 2006. “In May, we were fortunate to have a promotional process, and she scored number-one in the whole process. It was a pretty tough process. I don’t think anybody was surprised she killed it,” said Fire Chief Michael Neujahr.

“Everyone knew she had leadership potential and since she’s been promoted she’s proved it.”

Neujahr then talked about one of the department’s newest hires, Simeon Raspaldo.

“We picked him up in March and he’s being doing a great job,” Neujahr said. He described Raspaldo, who works on “A” shift, as a bit of an introvert, but added that “A” shift is well known for pulling people out of their shells.

Tanya Cassidy is a paramedic who was just hired by the department in June.

“We are happy to have her and see what she brings to the table. She has a lot of medic experience and was a combat flight medic. She has a ton of experience,” Neujahr said.

Neujahr said they were welcomed to the “family” of the fire department.

“I’m very proud of them. I don’t ever want to lose them. But I know there’s bigger things in the fire industry and all I can do is hope and pray they will stay with us.”

After the firefighters were sworn in, they were each pinned with their badges and congratulated by friends, family, and fellow first responders. A brief reception with their family, friends and fellow firefighters and other city staff immediately followed.