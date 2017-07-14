FFA student receives scholarship at state convention in Corpus Christi

Special to Leader-Press

Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo leadership presented 70 Texas FFA students with $1.4 million in scholarships during the Texas FFA State Convention in Corpus Christi on Wednesday, July 12.

Among them is Kayla Ayala, a Copperas Cove High School FFA student who received a $20,000 college scholarship to be paid over four years.

Chartered in 1929, the Texas FFA Association contributes to a model of secondary agricultural education in which students take part in classroom instruction and supervised agricultural experiences.

“When the very first Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo scholarship was presented to a Texas FFA member in 1957, a special tradition began between two great organizations,” said Joel Cowley, Show president and CEO. “Texas FFA prepares students for future success through a diverse offering of educational programs, many of which involve some facet of agriculture, and we are pleased to contribute to the development of our future leaders.”

Of the 2017 Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo Texas FFA recipients, 62 percent are female and 38 percent are male, with many students from cities with populations less than 500 people.

In the fall, these students will major in 31 different fields of study ranging from agricultural economics to nutrition, and biomedical engineering to pre-law.

This is the fourth and final 2017 scholarship presentation, for a Show total commitment over the summer of nearly $14.3 million in scholarships to Texas youth. These scholarships represent a portion of the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo’s annual commitment of more than $26 million to scholarships, research, endowments, calf scramble participants, junior show exhibitors, School Art participants and other educational programs. For more information on the Show’s educational support, visit rodeohouston.com/Educational-Support/Commitment.