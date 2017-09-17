FATHOM CEO to be present at Tuesday city council meeting

By LYNETTE SOWELL

Cove Leader-Press

Jason Bethke, CEO of Arizona-based Fathom Water Systems, will be present at Tuesday’s Copperas Cove city council meeting, as confirmed on Friday by Kevin Keller, the city's public information officer.

Bethke is scheduled to be on hand for the city's capital improvement projects report to be presented to the council on Tuesday, September 19.

On the agenda, the capital improvement project report for which Bethke will be present is listed as “presentation, discussion and direction on updates to capital improvements projects,” among them the city's transition to advanced metering infrastructure with the installation of digital water meters, as well as transferring the management of the city’s utility accounts to FATHOM.

Ryan Haverlah, the city’s budget director/deputy city manager, will also be giving presentations on other city projects to include projects that have been completed, are in progress, or are in the design stages.

The meeting itself starts at 6 p.m., at the council chambers located at 508 South 2nd St., during which a time of citizens forum is scheduled at the start of the meeting.

As part of the meeting’s consent agenda, the council will take action on approving an agreement with the Copperas Cove Athletic Officials Association (CCAOA) to provide sports officiating and score keeping for the Parks and Recreation Department. The purchase of six vehicles for the Copperas Cove Police Department is also up for approval, the vehicles being purchased from a Texas BuyBoard bid not to exceed $178,522. Funding for the vehicles will come from the city’s 2017 certificates of obligation bonds.

The council will also hold the second public hearing and take action on an ordinance amending the fiscal year 2016-2017 city budget, with the firsts public hearing already having occurred at the September 5 meeting.

The council will also be filling three spots on the Copperas Cove Economic Development Corporation board of directors. One of those spots was previously occupied by Marc Payne, who was removed by the council at its last meeting. The other two spots are presently occupied by Adam Martin and Jimmy Hammond, whose present terms are up. Both Martin and Hammond have reapplied to the board, with other applicants to include Gary Kent, Joey Acfalle, Jennifer Snelling, and Jeremy Tate.

The council has also been asked to nominate one to five candidates for the Coryell Central Appraisal District Board of Directors.

City manager Andrea Gardner is asking the council for direction on rescheduling a Sept. 27, 2017, special joint city council and EDC board meeting, as two of the present board members have already given notice that they will be unable to attend and thus there will not be a quorum present for that meeting.

The city’s Parks & Recreation department is seeking to have some golf course mowers and park mowers/gator declared as surplus property and for directions on their disposal. The Human Resources is bringing an update to Section 504 of the city’s employee grievance procedures to be approved. The council will also have a discussion and give direction to the city for options for the former Utility Administration offices located at 305 S. Main St. The city’s fiscal year 2017-18 Strategic Plan is also up for approval by the council on Tuesday.

Another report item for Tuesday night includes Brandon Belt, Coryell County attorney, providing an update on the Texas Legislative Session.

The council will hold a workshop at 5 p.m., during which it will hear a presentation on the city’s Business 190 Master Plan from Charlotte Hitchman, city planner.

The meeting agendas which include attachments is available on the city’s website at copperascovetx.gov/city_secretary/council_packet.