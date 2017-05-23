FATHOM auditing water meters

BY LYNETTE SOWELL

Cove Leader-Press

With billing and management of the City of Copperas Cove’s utility accounts now complete, the city announced on Monday that FATHOM is now in the process of inspecting and checking each of the smart maters its workers installed.



“FATHOM is also performing a complete meter installation audit to ensure quality of service throughout the Copperas Cove distribution system. Audits began on May 15 and will be completed by mid-June 2017,” Kevin Keller, the city’s public information officer, stated in a press release issued by the city on Monday. “FATHOM representatives will inspect and test meter performance for every water meter throughout the Copperas Cove service area. Any corrections needed will be made within 24 hours. Customers with faulty meters in need of a meter swap or a water shutoff will receive advanced notice prior to any action taken.”

Keller also said that for the months of April or May, residents received higher-than-average billings due to the previous unbilled cycle prior to the city’s transition to their new platform.

“Bills did not reflect any rate changes or new surcharges, but represent the total of the two prior billing cycles. To allow residents additional time to handle the larger bills, Copperas Cove is extending the deadline to pay the April, May and June bills. Residents can view their bill due dates by logging into the new customer portal.”

The portal can be accessed by visiting https://copperascove.u2you.gwfathom.com/. Keller additionally announced that the portal for Copperas Cove has received an upgrade. Account holders can pay their bill online and view real-time water usage. New users can also register at that link using their utility account number found on their paper bill. Customers can also sign up for automatic bill payments or complete a one-time payment without registering online.

FATHOM has recently updated the bills to clarify line items, such as changing “rubbish” to “solid waste” and “storm water” to “drainage fee”, which is consistent with what the city’s previous bills stated prior to FATHOM starting to issue bills. Senior citizen discounts have remained in place, with the bill line item changed to reflect that also.

The city as well as FATHOM have scheduled another town hall meeting for Monday, June 5, at 5:30 p.m. at the Copperas Cove Civic Center, 1206 West Ave. B. The City of Copperas Cove Municipal Government Facebook page will also live stream the meeting, during which residents can learn more about the billing system and payment plan, as well as ask questions.

Those without online access to FATHOM can also call 844-685-6349, Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.