Fast Lane holding grand opening

By LYNETTE SOWELL

Cove Leader-Press

Fast Lane Auto Service may be new in town, but the family who owns the auto service shop is not.

Jake Dewald is the manager of the shop, located at 858 N. 1st St. in its brand-new building on the right just after Valero.

On Saturday, April 1, the shop is having its grand opening from 9 a.m. until 4 p.m.

Dewald hopes the local community will come on out to the event.

“We’re going to have a moon walk for the kids, a bounce house,” Dewald said. “We’ll also have the grill here and have hotdogs and refreshments and drinks.”

The day also will feature giveaways to celebrate the opening of the independently owned and operated shop.

Fast Lane Auto Service offers oil changes, as well as air and fuel filter changes. The staff can rotate tires and perform front end alignments with the assistance of the shop’s recessed alignment lift.