Family Dollar to reopen at new location Thursday

By LYNETTE SOWELL

Cove Leader-Press

The newest Family Dollar in Copperas Cove is preparing to open this week after the completion of a construction project that began in March 2017.

The store opens to the public on Thursday, August 17, followed by a grand opening celebration at the store on Saturday, August 19 at 9 a.m. The grand opening will include giveaways and prizes, including a Coby Bluetooth speaker and a drone. In addition, the first 50 customers on Saturday will receive a Family Dollar gift card.

The new approximately 8,000-square-foot store is located at 202 N. 1st St. and is a relocation of the former store, located in Cove Terrace Shopping Center.

“Family Dollar continues to grow and we’re thrilled to bring our wide assortment and great values to Copperas Cove,” said Heather Briganti, Family Dollar spokesperson. “We are proud to be part of the community and are looking forward to our grand opening.”

This is the first standalone Family Dollar store in Copperas Cove that is not located in a shopping center but in its own building. Another Family Dollar in Coppers Cove, Store #3860, is located in Town Square shopping center.

Family Dollar was bought out by Dollar Tree, Inc. in July 2015. At that time, several hundred of Family Dollar’s more than 7,000 locations in the country were renamed or turned into Dollar Tree stores. Both combined companies operate more than 13,000 stores in 48 states and five Canadian provinces, with sales exceeding $19 billion annually and employing over 145,000 associates.