Family Dollar building in new location downtown

By LYNETTE SOWELL

Cove Leader-Press

By summer 2017, Family Dollar #1637 at 236 Cove Terrace Shopping Center will have a new home.

Last week, demolition began of the 40-plus-year-old structures located on the lot at 202 N. 1st St. to make way for the construction of an approximately 8,000-square foot store.

The property was purchased by Family Dollar in February 2017.

“We are definitely looking forward to enlarging our footprint in Copperas Cove,” said Shelly Davis, a spokesperson for Family Dollar. Davis said the construction is expected to be completed by July 2017.

The present store in Cove Terrace Shopping Center will remain open until the new building construction is completed.

With the larger store also comes the need for more employees in addition to the store’s current associates.