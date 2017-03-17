Family Dollar building in new location downtown
By LYNETTE SOWELL
Cove Leader-Press
By summer 2017, Family Dollar #1637 at 236 Cove Terrace Shopping Center will have a new home.
Last week, demolition began of the 40-plus-year-old structures located on the lot at 202 N. 1st St. to make way for the construction of an approximately 8,000-square foot store.
The property was purchased by Family Dollar in February 2017.
“We are definitely looking forward to enlarging our footprint in Copperas Cove,” said Shelly Davis, a spokesperson for Family Dollar. Davis said the construction is expected to be completed by July 2017.
The present store in Cove Terrace Shopping Center will remain open until the new building construction is completed.
With the larger store also comes the need for more employees in addition to the store’s current associates.
“Yes, we will be hiring,” Davis said. “I encourage those who are interested in a position at the store, to go to one of our locations for an application or apply online.”
This will be the first standalone Family Dollar store in Copperas Cove that is not located in a shopping center but in its own building. The other Family Dollar, #3860, is located in Town Square shopping center.
The entire Family Dollar chain was bought out by Dollar Tree, Inc. in July 2015. At that time, several hundred of Family Dollar’s more than 7,000 locations in the country were renamed or turned into Dollar Tree stores.
No Central Texas area Family Dollar stores were part of that change, which happened to several stores in the San Antonio, Dallas, and Houston areas.
Both combined companies operate more than 13,000 stores in 48 states and five Canadian provinces, with sales exceeding $19 billion annually and employing over 145,000 associates.
