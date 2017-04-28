Exchange Club hears from CPA investigator

Special to Leader-Press

At the beginning of the April 14 meeting of the Noon Exchange Club of Copperas Cove, President Inez Faison called the meeting to order, and Club Member Pastor Brian Hawkins offered the invocation. Club Member Tana King led the club in the Pledge of Allegiance, and Board Member Norma Crawford shared birthdays and anniversaries.

During opening announcements, Secretary Marilynn Bell reminded members of the upcoming Noon Exchange Club of Copperas Cove Mixer and New Member Drive on May 11.

President Elect Mike Blount then asked members to assist the Optimist Club of Copperas Cove with the donation drive on April 29 as part of the Child Abuse Prevention month. Both clubs will collect contributions in front of the Optimist Club Thrift Store at Cove Terrace Shopping Center.

Board Member Paul Inman shared information about the Installation Dinner taking place at the Shilo Inn on June 29.

The Mayfest 5K Planning Committee shared details about the Mayfest 5K Color Run taking place on May 27 at Ogletree Gap, starting at 8 am. The run will raise funds and awareness for the prevention of child abuse in Central Texas. The first 100 runners registered will receive a 5K Color Run t-shirt and race bib. Runners can register on-line at www.mayfest2017.myevent.com The on-line registration fee is $30 if registered by April 30. After April 30 on-line registration will be $35, and the cost at the day of the event will be $40. Registration for the Color Run will begin at 8 a.m. Participants can enjoy music and visit vendors after the run. The Noon Exchange Club of Copperas Cove will be raffling a 55” Ultra Smart TV, Apple Watch, Fitbit, Echo, Cinergy Movie Passes, Schlitterbahn Water Family Pack tickets, Visa Gift Card and more. Raffle tickets are $10 and the winner does not need to be present to win. Members were asked to continue seeking sponsors. Additional information can be obtained on the club’s website at www.noonexchangeclubofcopperascove.com or by contacting committee Chair Person Dennis Ayres at dennayres@aol.com.

Child Abuse Protective Agency Investigator Torrie White served as the Noon Exchange Club of Copperas Cove guest speaker for the meeting. White assists in an extensive amount of child abuse cases per month. She listed the many duties of a CPS Investigator and offered examples of possible solutions to keep the families intact. Proactive assistance includes parental training and anger management classes. White also spoke extensively about her interaction with other agencies that support children in foster care. One agency includes the Rainbow Room. The Rainbow Room’s goal is to provide new items that children might need when being removed from their homes.

Following the presentation, President Inez Faison shared closing remarks and Board Member Angela Fields led the Child Abuse Prevention Auction. Club Member James Tatum closed the meeting by asking members to join in the reading of the Covenant of Service. The Noon Exchange Club of Copperas Cove meets the second and fourth Friday of every month at Lil’ Tex Restaurant. For more information contact Inez Faison at (254) 681-7897.