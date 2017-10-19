Early voting starts Monday

By LYNETTE SOWELL

Cove Leader-Press

Voting for the November 7 election starts on Monday and will continue through Friday, November 3.

Local races to be decided include Copperas Cove city council places 6 and 7, along with CCISD board of trustees places 5, 6, and 7.

One local proposition is going before Copperas Cove voters, that of whether or not to create a municipal development district in the city and its extraterritorial jurisdiction and dedicate 3/8 of one cent sales tax to the district.

Early voting dates and times include

Monday, October 23, 8 a.m. - 5 p.m.

Tuesday, October 24, 7 a.m. - 7 p.m.

Wednesday, October 25, 8 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Thursday, October 26, 8 a.m. - 5 p.m.

Friday, October 27, 8 a.m. - 5 p.m.

Monday, October 30, 8 a.m. - 5 p.m.

Tuesday, October 31 7 am - 7 pm

Wednesday, November 1, 8 a.m. - 5 p.m.

Thursday, November 2, 8 a.m. - 5 p.m.

Friday, November 3, 8 a.m. - 5 p.m.

Early voting locations in include the Copperas Cove Annex, located at 201 S. 2nd St. or at the Gatesville Main St. Annex, 801 E Leon St., Gatesville.

On Election Day, November 7, polls will be open from 7 a.m.- 7 p.m., with polling locations to include the Copperas Cove Civic Center, 1206 W. Ave. B; Holy Family Catholic Church, 1001 Georgetown Rd., Eastside Baptist Church, 1202 MLK Jr. Dr.; Gatesville Civic Center, 303 Veterans Memorial Loop; Evant City Hall, 598 E. Hwy. 84; Turnersville Community Center, 8115 F.M. 182; Flat Community Center, 159 CR 334; Oglesby Community Center, 118 Main St.