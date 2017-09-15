Double C’s Square Dance Club holds open house

By MALACHI MUNCY

Special to Leader-Press

On Tuesday evening, two dozen people showed up to do-si-do with the Double C’s Square Dance Club at the library’s community room every Tuesday from 7-9 p.m.

The club hosts dance lessons at the library, and twice per month on Friday evenings they host square dances which are open to the public and attended by other Heart of Texas Square and Round Dance Association clubs.

“We’ve got folks of all skill levels in the group from ages 13 to 93,” said Ron Wesche, instructor. “We’re starting a new cycle right now. For the next few weeks we’ll be learning 50 basic calls. After that, we’ll work on more advanced calls for a few months.”

Dancers who graduate from the classes are invited to dance on the 2nd and 4th Fridays with the Double C’s group at the library. Graduates are also invited to weekly dances in Gatesville, Killeen and Waco with other Heart of Texas Square and Round Dance Association clubs. The lessons and dances at the library are an alcohol free environment.

“This is my first time out here,” said Hank Starling. “My wife passed away back in March and this seems like a good way to get out.”

The group has been meeting in Copperas Cove for more than 47 years. The club was founded by Ray and Catherine Stewart in 1970 after they learned square dancing while stationed in Japan in the 1960s. Over the years the group has grown and changed with Copperas Cove, partnering with other community organizations to hold exhibitions, school supply drives and fundraisers.

“I was 70 when I started dancing,” said Marjorie Mitchell. “The best part is the friendships that form.”

The first dance on Tuesday was a line-dance called ‘The Cupid Shuffle’ followed by a square dance. The group typically dances for two songs then takes a two-song break. They alternate sbetween line, square and circle dances.

“To keep it interesting sometimes we’ll dance to stuff like Styx, Metallica and Adelle, Said Ron Weshce. “Sometimes people get the idea that square dancing is old and boring, we’re trying to dispel that notion.”