Domino’s celebrates expansion

By LYNETTE SOWELL

Cove Leader-Press

Domino’s in Copperas Cove celebrated the completion of its store expansion with a ribbon cutting and grand reopening on Thursday morning.

There’s now more elbow room for customers and employees.

Chris Herd, regional director for Domino’s, oversees 17 locations in Central Texas, including the Copperas Cove store, was present for the event.

He said it took approximately four weeks to transform the vacant space next door, a former hair salon, into the store’s new dining area which has seating for 25. Prior to the expansion, the inside of Domino’s consisted of a lobby with two chairs and a refrigerator case for soft drinks.

The dining room has a long window space where customers can watch pizzas being prepared, and there is also an area with steps where youngsters can stand for a good view.

The kitchen and food preparation area has received a facelift, with new subway tile on the walls and a freshly tiled floor, along with a reconfigured, expanded work area.

Domino’s now also has a private room that can seat up to 14, that is available for no charge. The space is available for meetings and birthday parties.

In addition to the ribbon cutting held by the Copperas Cove Chamber of Commerce, Domino’s was recognized as Business of the Month by the Chamber Ambassadors.

Laura Jordan, Ambassador president, talked about the impact that Domino’s has on the local community.

“You all have done so much for Copperas Cove,” Jordan said. “When the chamber asks for help, you’ve stepped up. When the Boys & Girls Club needed help and didn’t get food in time, you stepped up and fed 250-300 kids, which is probably more than two or three pizzas. We appreciate it very much.”

Herd said businesses, can’t take, take, take, but they have to give back to the community.

“It’s our privilege and pleasure to serve a wonderful community like Copperas Cove, inundated with military people,” Herd said. “If you can’t serve those who serve our country, then you might want to go to the doctor and get your pulse checked.”

Herd said the Copperas Cove Domino’s is owned by Mike Cunningham of College Station, who opened his first Domino’s in 1978 and now owns 73 stores in Texas.

Domino’s in Copperas Cove holds an annual Soldier Appreciation Day during the month of April, during which all active-duty military can come with their families, make pizzas, and enjoy free entertainment. More recently, Domino’s held its “Dough Show” for children at the Copperas Cove Public Library, giving out free pizza at a party for all who met their Summer Reading Program goals.