Dollar General set to build third location in Cove

By LYNETTE SOWELL

Cove Leader-Press

The Dollar General Corporation will soon be building its third store in Copperas Cove at 2241 Cline Dr., on the corner of Cline and West Business190.

“Based on the initial construction timeline, I anticipate the store will open by late fall,” said Laura Somerville, with Dollar General Corporation’s Corporate Communications.

Sometimes the timeline is altered depending on construction progress, Somerville added.

“When choosing store locations, meeting customers’ needs is Dollar General’s top priority,” Somerville said. “The company looks for places where we can offer customers an easy and convenient shopping choice. We know convenience is a major factor in our customers’ shopping decisions as we generally serve customers within a three- to five-mile radius, or 10-minute drive.

The store will employ approximately 6-10 employees. Somerville said those interested in positions may apply at www.dollargeneral.com/careers.

Dollar General has two other locations in Copperas Cove, one at 210 Cove Terrace Shopping Center and the other at 814 N. 1st St.

According to CAD property records, the company purchased the Cline Drive property in March 2017.