Dollar Flooring holding grand opening Saturday

By LYNETTE SOWELL

Cove Leader-Press

Homeowners looking for flooring needs now have another local option with Dollar Flooring.

Dollar Flooring is located at 411 Central Texas Expressway in the Santa Fe Square beside Dollar Tree in Lampasas and will celebrate its grand opening on Saturday, October 14.

Store owner David Collins said the first 100 visitors through the doors on Saturday will receive a free Nathan’s jumbo foot-long hotdog. Free Mountain Dew will also be served.

“We’re going to have some giveaways, to include some bottles of Texas wine and restaurant gift certificates to Giovanni’s Italian Restaurant,” Collins said. “We are looking forward to welcoming everyone in the neighboring communities to visit us.”

Collins said he sold his first carpet when he was nine years old, and aside from four years of service in the United States military right after high school, he has dedicated his professional life to all things flooring.

At his showroom, he carries Mohawk Manufacturing floor coverings,

“We have all types of material available, to include hardwood, laminate, ceramic, solid vinyl, and wall-to-wall carpeting,” Collins said, adding that the store also offers professional installation services with a full lifetime warranty on installation.

Collins aims to keep pricing competitive with what shoppers will find locally, offering prices at or below the big box stores.

The showroom is open seven days a week, Monday through Friday 11 a.m. until 7 p.m., Saturday from 10 a.m. until 6 p.m., and Sundays from 10 a.m. until noon.

He is diligently searching to expand to the Copperas Cove area, specifically where a warehousing location is concerned.

“Right now, my deliveries from Mohawk are one day per week in Lampasas, but if I can expand to Copperas Cove, I will be able to have deliveries three times a week, on Monday, Wednesday and Friday,” Collins said. Once he secures a spot in Copperas Cove for deliveries, he would open up the warehouse to the public in Copperas Cove.

“It wouldn’t be a showroom, per se, but I would have a few samples,” Collins said. Those who stop by will be given a voucher redeemable for a $5 gift card when they visit the main Dollar Flooring showroom in Lampasas, as a way to thank customers for making the trip.