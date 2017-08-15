Cyclists turn out for annual Cove House Classic Bike Tour

By PAMELA GRANT

Cove Leader-Press

Cyclists enjoyed breezy weather as they zipped up and down Cove’s rolling hills on Saturday morning during the annual Cove House Classic Bike Tour.

The event began at the First Baptist Church of Copperas Cove at 7:30 a.m. and ended at the church. Riders could choose to ride the 26-mile, 42-mile, 50-mile, or 63-mile courses with the majority of them opting for the longer courses.

113 cyclists participated in this year’s event, approximately 20 more than participated last year, said Cove House Executive Director, Brian Hawkins.

Hawkins said he was glad that the weather was so cooperative. In past years, rain has scared away many potential cyclists.

The event raised money to help support Cove House Emergency Homeless Shelter. Cove House provides shelter, transitional housing, and health care to local residents.

The tour is not a competitive event and is not timed. This allows riders to set their own pace. They can either ride hard seeking to meet or break their own goals, or they can relax and enjoy the scenery.

“It’s nice. It’s local. It’s more of a fundraiser than a race. It’s worth it,” said Shawn Marsland as he stopped for a drink at one of the rest stops. “The 25 is perfect for me. It’s nice.”

Many used the event as training for other, more competitive cycling events such as the Hotter’N Hell Hundred which is a 100-mile ride that will be held in Wichita Falls later this month or the Bike Around the Bay which is a two-day, 170-mile ride that will be held in Galveston in October.

“We’re training for the Bike Around the Bay in Galveston,” said Noel Shaver who rode alongside Courtney Shaver. “It’s nice. It’s rolling hills, which is no joke.”

Hawkins said many of the cyclists who attended Saturday’s event did so because they have a love for cycling. They wanted to support a good cause and enjoy the ride.

“I really love it because it’s hilly. It’s tough, but it’s a great challenge,” said Malissa Tremont who rode alongside her husband, Jon Tremont. “It’s been enjoyable.”