CTHBA kicks off 52nd annual Parade of Homes

By DAVID MORRIS

Cove Leader-Press

The Central Texas Homebuilders Association will kick off their 52nd annual Parade of Homes tonight and name the winners in five categories of homes ranging from $130,000 to $565,000.

With 15 home entries, in 2017, the 52nd annual parade starts in Copperas Cove with a trio of homes in The Reserve on Skyline Drive before heading to Killeen for a pair of Purser Homes on Loma Gaile.

A short drive to the hill country finds the most expensive entry in the parade and the sixth home on the tour in River Ridge at 208 Estate drive.

This home is a Cameo Homes entry by Don Farek and maxes out the pricing categories with its selling price set at $565,000. This home features contemporary stone and stucco on 4.8 acres with a stunning hill country view that is perfect for the Ashley Furniture Selfie contest that coincides with the next two weekends of the parade.

The Killeen-Fort Hood Ashley Furniture Homestore will draw a winner on May 9 from the selfies who use the #iwonashleysfurniture and #CTHBAParadeofhomes taglines on social media during April 29-30 and May 6-7 from 1-6 p.m. each weekend.

To complete the contest you must visit at least 6 homes during the tour with a selfie at each address.

Harker Heights has four entries with submissions coming from Centex Homes, Carothers Homes and a pair from Flintrock Custom Homes.

The Flintrock homes are designed by Chris Doose with an entry on Pima Trail and a small scale luxury entry with an open floorplan on High Ridge. The 1914 High Ridge address prices at $324,990 while the smaller 1519 Pima Trail home lists for $130,000.

“The bedrooms contain closets which will be the envy of your guests. These designer homes blend affordability with a high-end feel, all only a short drive from key locations,” described Doose. “With quick access to Fort Hood, Metroplex and Seton hospitals, and a multitude of shopping and restaurant destinations these homes make it enjoyable, easy living.”

The city of Killeen has a pair of entries that share the intersection of Moriganite Lane and Zircon Drive as Saratoga Homes enters their model home at 6607 Morganite and A&G submits 7604 Zircon Drive.

A pair of homes hail from Nolanville’s Bella Charca subdivision with an A&G entry 6021 Bell Charca Parkway address and Cameo Homes entering 1105 Redleaf.

“This stunning, contemporary 2,800 square foot, four bedroom home with two and a half baths. This is one you won’t want to miss on this year’s tour,” Farek shared about his home on Redleaf. “The kitchen boasts granite countertops, wine fridge, vegetable sink, slate wall oven and microwave, gas cooktop. Best of all, it features a large sitdown bar and opens to a spacious living area with a corner stone fireplace, perfect for gathering with friends and family.”

The final home in the tour is a Stylecraft Homes entry in Belton at Three Creeks subdivision.

This entry opens to a spacious living and dining room. You even have a bonus space that can be an office or whatever you may want it to be and it features a three-car garage.

For a list of tonight’s winners visit http://cthbaparadeofhomes.com/2017-showcase-winners.