CTC Police Academy recognizes graduates

Special to Leader-Press

The Central Texas College (CTC) Police Academy held a graduation ceremony today for 10 cadets who completed the Basic Peace Officer course. All graduates passed the state licensing exam prior to graduation with an average score of 87 percent and are now eligible to become peace officers in Texas. The class average for the entire course was 93 percent.

During the ceremony, several awards were presented. Stacey McClinton of the Bell County Sheriff’s Department earned the academic honors graduate award with a grade average of 98.9 percent. Betty Davenport was recognized as class president. The Charles “Chuck” Dinwiddie Top Gun award for best firearms performance was presented to Curtis Elliott of the Williamson County Sheriff’s Office who scored 98.8 percent. The Best Instructor award, as voted on by the cadets, was presented to Bobby Castillo of the Killeen Police Department.

The Basic Peace Officer course was initially only open to cadets affiliated with a law enforcement agency. In 2016, the class was opened to anyone interested in becoming a peace office but not sponsored by a law enforcement agency. Since the change, 15 self-sponsored cadets have completed the 19-week, 720-hour course.

Graduates of the Basic Peace Officer course were Francine Ada (self-sponsored), Reynold Blue of the Bell County Sheriff’s Department, Betty Davenport (self-sponsored), Jeremy Davis of the Williamson County Sheriff’s Office, Derek Elam of the Bell County Sheriff’s Department, Curtis Elliott of the Williamson County Sheriff’s Office, Aric Herrera of the Williamson County Sheriff’s Office, Stacey McClinton of the Bell County Sheriff’s Department, Jose Perez of the Bell County Sheriff’s Department and Evan Trace (self-sponsored).

Throughout the 19-week, 720-hour course, cadets were subjected to numerous written exams and extensive hands-on training in defensive tactics, firearms and police vehicle operation. In addition, classroom work included victims’ rights, Texas Penal Code, Texas Traffic Code, Texas Family Code, criminal investigation, stress management, problem solving and more.

In addition to the Basic Peace Officer course, the CTC Police Academy also offers an Extended Peace Officer course for non-sponsored individuals interested in becoming a peace office. The next course runs five, eight-week semesters from January-October 2018. Applications for the course will be accepted starting in October this year.