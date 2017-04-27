CTC to offer preview day for College for Kids classes

Special to Leader-Press

The Central Texas College (CTC) Continuing Education department and the Mayborn Science Theater will host a summer preview of its College for Kids classes and other programs on Saturday, April 29 from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. at the campus Clear Creek building (Bldg. 136).

During the preview, guests can meet the staff and instructors, tour the facilities and register early for College for Kids classes. Instructors will also perform hands-on demonstrations for kids throughout the event.

College for Kids is a summer enrichment program that runs June through August. It offers a variety of educational and entertaining classes for youngsters age 3-18. Hands-on learning is offered in topics such as science, arts and crafts, computers, language, music and performing arts, cooking, robotics and exercise. The program also offers kids' matinee shows at the Mayborn Science Theater throughout the summer.

In addition, a Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts and Math (STEAM) Camp will be held June 13 – July 15 for children in grades fourth through ninth. The camp involves hands-on experiments and activities in the areas of science, engineering, arts and math as the camp takes a trip through the solar system in “Space School Musical” by NASA and Jet Propulsion Laboratory. Also, weekday matinee shows just for kids will be held during the week and on Saturday afternoons in the Mayborn Science Theater.

Some of the returning favorite College for Kids classes are Come Fly With Me, Slippery, Slimy Science, Robotics, CSI Junior and Galaxy Quest. Several new classes have been added this year including:

Rockets, Planes and Balloons (ages 6-13): students will discover flight in many forms as they construct a variety of flying contraptions including paper airplanes, water bottle rockets and hot air balloons. Students will get an introduction to foundational science, technology, engineering and math concepts.

Simply Fun Machines (ages 6-13): students will learn about and develop six simple machines (the lever, pulley, wheel and axle, inclined plane, wedge and screw) when combined, create a Rube Goldberg machine.

Photoshop for Kids (age 13 and older): learn how to edit photos with skills such as cropping, adjusting images and adding creative special effects as they work on personal projects.

Let’s Save the Planet (age five and older): explore what happens to trash when it is thrown away and find out why recycling is so important to our planet’s health and well-being. Students will learn about “renewable energy” and “natural resources” and get tips about easy actions they can take to help save the planet.

Creative Dramatics (ages 5-8): students can act up without getting into trouble as they find out what it’s like to be a bear or fly like a bird while enjoying yoga poses, puppets, storytelling and pantomime.

Drawing and Sketching (ages 8-14): learn basic sketching and drawing skills using pencil and charcoal. Projects encourage creative thinking and allow students to continue practicing and developing their artistic skills.

Seven Habits of Successful Teens (age 13 and older): based ont eh book of the same name, teenagers will learn how to improve their self-image, build lasting friendships, resist peer pressure, get along with their parents and achieve their goals based off of seven habits.

Basic Food Prep (age 10 and older): for those aspiring chefs, there are basic fundamentals all good chefs must learn: how to operate kitchen equipment, sanitation and safety. The class teaches basic cuts, how to fabricate a chicken, make stocks and sauté as students learn to prepare a meal.

Money Sense (age seven and older): you’re never too young to learn the value of a dollar. Students will explore the concept of earning money while learning how to properly spend, save and donate. Key vocabulary will be taught and students will put their information in a real-life scenario.

The complete College for Kids schedule, STEAM Camp and the summer class schedule for adults will soon be available online at www.ctcd.edu/ce or at the Continuing Education office. To receive a copy of the schedule or to register for a class, call 254-526-1586. For a schedule of matinee shows at the Mayborn Science Theater, visit www.starsatnight.org.