CTC Haunted House/Fall Carnival is October 27-28

Special to Leader-Press

Central Texas College (CTC) will host its annual Haunted House and Fall Carnival on Friday and Saturday, October 27-28 from 6 to 11 p.m. both nights at its central campus in Killeen. The haunted house will be held outside the Mayborn Science Theater (Bldg. 152) while games and carnival activities will be inside the building. The event is open to the public both and offers activities for the entire family including games, costume contests and food.

A tour of the haunted house costs $5 per person and the cost of the carnival games starts at 50 cents. Food costs will vary. There will also be a hayride around campus. Each of the rooms in the haunted house and carnival activities has been designed by the campus clubs and organizations. Tickets can be purchased at the door and 10 percent of all proceeds from the event will be donated to the CTC Foundation Scholarship Program. Other proceeds will help fund the campus clubs’ community service projects.

In addition to carnival games, the Mayborn Science Theater will also feature Halloween-themed laser light shows both nights. The show schedule starts at 7 p.m. with “Fright Light.” At 8 p.m. is “Halloween Spooktacular” followed by “Laser Halloween” at 9 p.m. then at 10 p.m. is “Laser Hallow-SCREAM.”