Crawley new CCJHS principal

By LYNETTE SOWELL

Cove Leader-Press

During a special meeting of the Copperas Cove Independent School District board of trustees on Friday afternoon, Amanda Crawley was approved by the board as the new principal at Copperas Cove Junior High School.

Crawley was previously principal at Martin Walker Elementary School and will head back to CCJHS, where she previously taught when coming to teach at CCISD. Prior to teaching for CCISD, she also taught at the junior high level for eight years.

Randy Troub, prior principal at the campus, retires as of June 22, according to Wendy Sledd, CCISD’s director of communications.

Also during the special meeting on Friday, the board of trustees approved National United Bank as the district’s depository. It was the lone applicant received by the district.

Superintendent Joe Burns said the contract has been renewed with the bank every two years, and that every two years the district must accept submissions from qualified banks which could be potential depositories for the district.