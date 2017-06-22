Cove Theatre hosting family movie night

By LYNETTE SOWELL

Cove Leader-Press

The big screen at the downtown Cove Theatre is now lit up again on Saturday nights with the help of a local nonprofit night last weekend.

America’s Drug Free Productions, Inc. kicked off its first family movie night at the theatre, a fixture in downtown Copperas Cove for decades.

Greg Todd with ADFP is heading up the initiative to provide a family-friendly option for inexpensive entertainment during the summertime.

Show times are every Saturday at 6:00 and 8:30 p.m., with a different show each week

There is no set admission charge, but donations are welcome, with a suggested donation of $5 for adults and $3 for children, said Todd, who has reached out to local pastors to make them aware of the weekly movie events downtown.

Concessions will be sold on site to include hotdogs, popcorn, soft drinks and candy.

Last Saturday evening, the movie “God’s Not Dead”.

On the schedule for Saturday, June 24 is the movie “God’s Not Dead 2”, followed on Saturday, July 1 by the film “Do You Believe?”. The family movie for July 8 is scheduled to be “Woodlawn”.

The theatre is located at 111 W. Ave. D.

Presently, the theatre has been the weekly home of the Refuge Ministries church for Tuesday night worship services, but it hasn’t been used to show movies regularly in recent years.

Doors open on Saturday nights for ticket sales and concessions at 5:30 p.m..