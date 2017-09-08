Cove students and staff provide relief to hurricane victims

Special to Leader-Press

Hurricane Harvey blew into Texas as a category 4 storm, but Cove ISD students and staff are not to be outdone when it comes to proving that they too are a force to be reckoned with.

Schools across the district have planned collection drives of both cash and material items to support victims of the tropical storm. Williams/Ledger Elementary Student Council sponsored a hat day and collected donations for Hurricane Harvey Relief raising $600, said council co-sponsor Meredith Irwin.

“The donation will be made to the Caliber Collision Foundation. It will be matching the donation $1 for $1 bringing the total to $1,200,” Irwin said. “The funds will be earmarked by the Foundation and specifically used for Hurricane Harvey relief.”

It was an easy fundraiser for the students and staff who were allowed to wear a hat of their choosing and make a donation of any amount, said council co-sponsor Edith Natividad.

“I felt bad that their house got taken away by the hurricane,” second grader Caleb Keen said. “Also, we have relatives that live in Houston and I want them to have help.”

Fourth grader Nareiya Flores was eager to wear her hat to help the hurricane victims.

“My family saw the news about the hurricane and I felt so sorry for the families that don’t have food, water or a house anymore,” Flores said. “They have kids just like me and they need help, so I gave money.”

Hettie Halstead Elementary Student Council is collecting school supplies, personal hygiene items, disposable plates and silverware, and towels. Co-presidents Jayden Arthur and Ryhanna Leyva, both fifth graders, are heading up the drive.

“I feel good about what we are doing because we are helping people who can’t help themselves,” Arthur said.

“It is helpful because they may not have money available for supplies because they may be using all their resources to find food and shelter,” Leyva said.

Leann Kasper, who is a co-sponsor of the council, said the project is an educational opportunity for the entire student body.

“While helping our fellow Texans, our students are learning about selflessness, helping community, and reaching out to those who are trying to make the best of a bad situation that is out of their control,” Kasper said.

Copperas Cove High School Student Council is collecting school supplies and stuffed animals for children. The CCHS JROTC is collecting diapers and baby wipes. House Creek Elementary is collecting school supplies and Mae Stevens Early Learning Academy held a staff collection drive and delivered the items to Houston.

Copperas Cove Junior High National Junior Honor Society chose to help the furry victims of Hurricane Harvey and held a pet food drive, sending their collection to Corpus Christi.

Additionally, CCISD will be donating school desks and other unused furniture to flooded schools in Houston.