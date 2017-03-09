Cove man surrenders on 2016 Harker Heights murder warrant

By DAVID MORRIS

Cove Leader-Press

Matthew Stoddard, 22 of Copperas Cove, surrendered to the Harker Heights Police Department Thursday afternoon after a warrant was issued for a July 10, 2016 shooting incident

Shortly after midnight of July 10, officers responded to a medical call in the 1400 block of Hopi Trail where upon their arrival found Angelica Nicole Santiago, 18 of Harker Heights, fatally shot in the apartment the two shared.

“Early assertions were that wounds were self-inflicted but through the investigation and subsequent review by the Bell County District Attorney’s office, probable cause was developed to believe that a murder had occurred and the investigation is on-going.” Sgt. Steve Miller wrote in a press release.

Stoddard was arraigned by Justice of the Peace Bill Cooke and bond set at $1,000,000. He is currently housed in the Bell County Jail.