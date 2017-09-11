Cove library resumes regular programs this week

By LYNETTE SOWELL

Cove Leader-Press

After a hiatus at the end of the Summer Reading Program, the Copperas Cove Public Library has resumed its regular weekly and monthly children’s programs, and will also continue to provide a venue for gatherings of groups and clubs throughout the community.

Toddler Time resumes its weekly gatherings today at 10 a.m. for children ages 1-3 and on Thursday for children ages 3-5.

The event lasts an hour and includes coloring and crafts, along with stories and music.

Teens also have an afternoon for them when the Teen Book Club meets once per month to enjoy pizza, games and books. This month, the teens will meet on September 21 from 4:30-5:30 p.m.

The library hosts a monthly gaming day, usually on the third Saturday every month. Gaming day for September is set for this Saturday from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. Gaming enthusiasts can bring their favorite role playing or card game, such as Dungeons and Dragons, Pathfinder, Magic the Gathering, Yu-Gi-Oh and more. Participants can bring rulebooks, dice, miniatures and snacks. The library is always on the lookout for a game master to help lead the sessions. Some sessions may not be appropriate for younger players, so children under 10 years of age should be accompanied by a parent.

The Double C’s Square Dance Club meets twice per week at the library. This evening from 7-9 p.m. the club is hosting a free dance lesson and a pizza party in the library’s community room. Lessons are held Tuesday evenings, and twice per month on Friday evenings, the Double C’s host square dances which are open to the public and also attended by other clubs throughout Central Texas.

One group which did not take a break was the Central Texas Makers Club, which meets regularly to discuss different technology-related projects, such as 3D printing, robotics, radio-controlled vehicles, laser cutting, routing, etching, embroidery, video game design, programmable circuit boards and more. The makers will meet tomorrow, September 13, from 6-7 p.m.

This Thursday, the Central Texas Writers Society is holding its monthly meeting at the library at 6 p.m. The group’s members share poetry and prose, and are making plans for their event to be held at the library on September 30, as they participate in a worldwide event, 100,000 Poets, Writers, and Artists For Change.

The library itself is gearing up for its holiday-related events later this year, to include participating in the city’s Fall-o-Ween festival, followed by its annual Christmas party, which features music, homemade wassail, and a visit from Santa Claus.

For the most current listing of regular events at the library, see the library’s calendar on the city’s website at: http://www.copperascovetx.gov/files/library/calendar.pdf.