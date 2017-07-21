Cove kindergartner hosts Medal Mania to save kids with cancer

Special to Leader-Press

The medals clanged together as she carried them across the room. Her tiny arms quivered from all the weight. But, 5-year old Kadence Coombs did not complain. In fact, she was happy. She knows that the small struggle she is facing is minor compared to those children she is helping.

The Williams/Ledger Elementary kindergartener is the reigning Little Miss Five Hills and has undertaken a platform of service this year, Bling for Bravery, to help kids who are dying from cancer. Her chosen charity is the Snowdrop Foundation which collects and donates neck medals. The medals will be put on new neck ribbons and be given to Texas children who are battling cancer to encourage them to keep fighting and finish the race.

“Being able to help other children and help them stay strong and finish the race is important to me,” Coombs said. “I hope these medal donations help these fighters to feel happy and loved.”

Coombs has danced at GymKix for four years and taken gymnastics at the facility for three years. So, it was a natural partnership with the philanthropic local business which readily agreed to support the tiny beauty queen in her efforts. Coombs created an event called Medal Mania asking all of her fellow gymnasts and dance friends to bring in medals they had earned but perhaps had more than needed.

GymKix owner Carrie Harris said she has seen first-hand the lives that are touched by the Five Hills Royalty and their community service projects.

“Kadence is a kind-hearted young lady and we were happy to support her endeavor to help those battling cancer,” Harris said. “It is rare to find a sense of duty at such a young age and we were happy to provide an avenue to assist her.”

With the help of the High Velocity Dance Company, Royals Gymnastics Team, and several other GymKix families, Coombs collected 25 medals in her first collection event. Another 77 medals were donated through CCISD students and staff, pushing Coombs past the 100 mark.

“I am excited. I can't wait to collect more and help out the kids in the hospital,” Coombs said.

Coombs will continue to collect medals throughout her year-long reign and will be holding events around Central Texas as well as in Houston where the Texas Children’s Hospital is located.

If you would like to help support Bling For Bravery, collect old medals you have gotten from various events like gym meets, competitions, races, pageants, science fairs, etc. that are hidden away in your closets, attics, etc. and drop them off at GymKix, Copperas Cove Leader Press, or Copperas Cove ISD offices.

If you have medals you would like to donate to Kadence’s Bling for Bravery project for the Snowdrop Foundation and encourage kids to finish the race in their fight against cancer, you can drop them off at one of the locations below.

GymKix, 1352 Matthew Spicer Road, Copperas Cove

Copperas Cove Leader Press, 2210 E U.S. 190 # 1, Copperas Cove

CCISD Central Office, 703 W. Ave. D, Copperas Cove