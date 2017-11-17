Cove Jack in the Box razed to pave way for sale

By LYNETTE SOWELL

Cove Leader-Press

After Jack In the Box, Inc. confirmed in September that it would not be reopening the Copperas Cove store, this week locals saw activity at the location of the former fast food restaurant.

The building was demolished, but not for “bringing” a specific type of restaurant or business to the community, like some wondered on social media and otherwise.

Instead, the corporation is simply trying to spruce up the property in order to sell it.

Back in September, Brian Luscomb, vice president of corporate communications and government affairs for Jack in the Box Inc., told the Leader-Press that the corporation intends to sell the property.

“We’re still looking for a buyer and felt that the property would be more marketable without that building,” Luscomb confirmed on Wednesday.

The Copperas Cove Jack in the Box was closed on May 1 along with 30 other Central Texas Jack in the Box locations.

The corporation stepped in and took over the operations of the 31 formerly franchised restaurants because the franchisee defaulted on his franchise agreement, it was announced at that time.

Based on the Copperas Cove restaurant’s level of performance, the corporation chose not to re-open it, Luscomb said at that time. Additionally, the former franchise owner wasn’t meeting brand standards, and there were building and maintenance issues at the time the stores were closed. Other stores in Central Texas have since reopened under the umbrella of the corporation.Luscomb said any potential buyers can contact the corporation’s real estate asset manager, Adam Ray, directly at 858-609-3655 or adam.ray@jackinthebox.com.