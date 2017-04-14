Cove Church of Nazarene performing musical for 11th year

By LYNETTE SOWELL

Cove Leader-Press

The dramatic musical “More than Just a Man” is an 11-year Easter weekend tradition for Cove Church of the Nazarene.

The church’s pastor, Gary Hocker, said the musical’s message itself is retold year after year and shows a portrait of the Easter story not typically shown, with the timing of the Jewish Passover.

With roughly 85 percent of the church cast in roles for the play, Hocker said the preparation for this weekend’s performances also served as a Bible study for all ages.

“We talked about the significance of the timing of Christ’s trial and death, and resurrection,” Hocker said. “Working on this together, it’s good unity building for the church. We also talk about things like their clothing, why they wore what they did at that time.”

The musical focuses on the story of the death and resurrection of Jesus, as witnessed by Nicodemus and Joseph of Arimathea, two of the Jewish leaders during the time of Christ. The backdrop shows Roman-occupied Israel.

With scenes showing scheming religious leaders, the musical also highlights the miracles and words of Christ, followed by His triumphant entry, crucifixion, death and resurrection.

Attention to detail is part of the focus of the setting, costumes, and even props, with live chickens as part of the marketplace setting in Jerusalem.

Ann Hohner serves as musical director this year, and also plays the role of Mary Magdalene in the duet “I’ve Just Seen Jesus”, sung with Jeremy Ashley. Sarah Blair Parker is the drama director.

This year, the role of Jesus is played by Daniel Kahn. The role of Joseph of Arimathea is reprised by Pastor Gary Hocker.

The church has two more performances scheduled, one tonight and another tomorrow, both at 7 p.m. Admission is free. Some of the scenes, such as the crucifixion, may be a bit intense for younger children, but childcare is available.

Cove Church of the Nazarene is located at, 964 W. Business Highway 190. For more information: www.covenazarene.org.