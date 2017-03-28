Cove and Lampasas unite for annual Bark for Life

By DAVID J. HARDIN

Cove Leader-Press

It was all blue skies on Saturday in Lampasas on Saturday as dogs and their owners came out to the Hanna Springs Sculpture Garden in Lampasas to walk in Bark for Life.

The fundraising event helps raise money for the American Cancer Society and is the prelude to the main Relay For Life held each year to honor those who have survived, and are battling cancer. It is also a time to reflect and remember loved ones lost to the disease.

This is the first year that the cities of Lampasas and Copperas Cove have teamed up to have a joint Bark for Life walk.

