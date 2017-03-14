Cove alum returning for art festival

By LYNETTE SOWELL

Cove Leader-Press

David Copher, a Copperas Cove High School alum, is returning to his roots in Copperas Cove and will be one of the featured artists at the Five Hills Art Festival on March 25. Copher owns the David Copher Gallery in Santa Fe, NM.

Copher’s family moved to Copperas Cove when he was a year old. Copher excelled in art from an early age and used the money he earned from mowing lawns to buy art supplies.

He worked in pencil, pen and ink drawings in his elementary school years, then learned about watercolor, oils, and acrylic during junior high. His earliest subjects included wildlife, ranch hands, and rodeo cowboys.

To view more please log in or subscribe to the digital edition. http://www.etypeservices.com/Copperas%20Cove%20Leader-PressID141/