Council to receive legislative update, hold public hearings tonight

By LYNETTE SOWELL

Cove Leader-Press



During its 5 p.m. workshop, the Copperas Cove city council will receive a legislative update on the 85th regular and special sessions of the Texas Legislature from consultant Susan Ross.

At the 6 p.m. regular meeting, the council will hold two public hearings for rezoning requests, the first for 409 Allen St. The request is to rezone this lot from R-1 (Single-Family Residential) to R-2 (Two-Family Residential). The second public hearing is for a rezoning request for 922 Brookview Dr., to be changed from B-4 (Commercial District) to R-2 (Two-Family Residential District). Also on the agenda is for the council to vote on both rezoning requests, which have already been approved by the Planning & Zoning Commission.

The council will also take a vote on appointing a member to fill a vacancy on the Keep Copperas Cove Beautiful Commission this evening, as well as vote to appoint two of four applicants to fill two vacancies on the city’s board of adjustments.

The council is being asked to approve an ordinance that amends Chapter 11 of the city code by establishing a Municipal Separate Storm Sewer System.

A contract between the city and Comal Transportation, LLC, to haul solid waste is up for approval. Comal Transportation presently hauls waste from the city’s Solid Waste Transfer Station to the landfill in Temple at a base cost of $245 per trailer load. The new contract is for $268 per truckload and contains a fuel surcharge of 2 percent, depending on an increase or decrease in price of diesel fuel.

Vehicle purchases for the Public Works Department are also up for approval, to include a half-ton truck for $20,736 and two skid steer loaders in the amount of $51,750.

The city’s funding allocation for its contribution to the Heart of Texas Defense Alliance is up for discussion tonight as well. Previously, the city and the Copperas Cove Economic Development Corporation contributed a total of $17,000 to the consultant, with $13,000 coming from the city and $4,000 coming from the EDC.

Then, during this year’s budget season, the council reduced that funding to $5,630, to be paid for by the City of Copperas Cove. However, councilman Dan Yancey has requested that funding be restored to $17,000 for the present fiscal year.

Discussions will also be held this evening regarding the dissolution of the city’s Hospital Authority Board, which has been in place since 1989.

Both the workshop and meeting will be held in the council chambers located in the city’s Technology Center, at 508 S. 2nd St.

Prior to the 5 p.m. workshop, there will be a dedication of the City Council Chambers Freedom Shrine at 4 p.m. in the Technology Center. The Freedom Shrine was donated by the Copperas Cove Exchange Club, Noon Exchange Club of Copperas Cove, Exchange Excel Club of Copperas Cove High School, and the Exchange Excel Club of High School United Teens Service of Copperas Cove.