Council to hold workshop about utility rates, budgets

By LYNETTE SOWELL

Cove Leader-Press

A trio of workshop meetings are on the schedule this week for both the Copperas Cove city council and the Copperas Cove Economic Development Corporation board regarding budgets for the upcoming 2017-2018 fiscal year, which starts October 1.

The Copperas Cove city council will meet Tuesday, July 11 at 5 p.m., with the subject of discussion being the proposed city budget and the city’s plan of municipal services for 2018-2019 and the 2019-2020 budget plan.

The EDC board will meet at noon on Wednesday, July 12 for a special workshop, with the subject being the EDC’s proposed budget for 2017-2018.

The third workshop this week is another workshop for the city council, set for Thursday, July 13 at 5 p.m.

On the agenda for Thursday’s workshop is a presentation of the 2017 utility rate study for water, sewer, solid waste, drainage and transportation fees.

At the city council’s June 20 meeting, the city’s budget director/deputy city manager, Ryan Haverlah, told the council there were no rate or fee adjustments in the proposed budget.

However, he noted that the last time water/sewer rates and fees were raised was in 2015 but that the results of the upcoming study—which will be presented to the council on Thursday—will include rate increases among its recommendations.

There will also be more discussion regarding the city’s proposed budget for 2017-2018, the city’s plan of municipal services for 2018-2019 and the 2019-2020 budget plan.

All meetings will take place at the EDC building, located at 210 S. 1st St.