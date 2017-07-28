Coryell 4-H clubs hold annual awards banquet
By MALACHI MUNCY
Cove Leader-Press
On Tuesday, over 70 people gathered to celebrate the achievements of the Coryell County 4-H Ambassadors and Junior Ambassadors during an awards banquet at the Gatesville Civic Center.
“I’ve been involved with 4-H since I can remember,” said Kyle Coward, 15. “Officially it starts in the third grade, but I was a clover kid before that.”
Coward won the Superstar Award this year. He is a member of HayValley 4-H. His projects included commercial steer projects, horse projects, photography, leadership and community service.
“I would encourage anyone to join up,” he said. “It’s an outstanding program that prepares you for the future.”
Food for the picnic themed banquet was provided by H-E-B. Guest speaker Dr. J.D. Sheffield, State Representative for Texas District 59, spoke to ambassadors about the importance of developing interest, talent, passion and opportunity in order to achieve success.
According to Agrilife Extension, the Ambassador & Junior Ambassador Programs aim to project a clear and accurate image of the Texas and Coryell County 4-H & Youth Development Program. Ambassadors represent 4-H through leadership development and community service projects.
“In order to be eligible for the ambassadors program, each of these kids put in a record book of projects they’ve done through the year,” said Robert Ferguson, Coryell County extension agent. “Some of them are repeat ambassadors, which we encourage because two years is required for the trips we do.”
A group of 12-to-14 year old ambassadors just got back from a one-week leadership conference in Washington DC on July 21. Next summer a group of 14 to 18 year-olds will go to D.C. for a legislative conference.
Awards:
Rising Stars
Kendal Clarke
Kinlee Gardner
Matti Mann
Lane Kinsey
Canyon Smith
Bronze Star
Lane Kinsey
Kinlee Gardner
All-Star 2017
Costin Allison
Theile Alvarado
Jenna Coward
Kylee Deason
Kinsey Gardner
Silver Star
Kylee Deason
Super Star
Mecka Clarke
Kyle Coward
Clancy Lawhorn
Kameron Smith
Samuel Winkler
Danforth I Dare You
Shelby Mann
Kameron Smith
Gold Star
Kaysn Meier
Maci Mathews