Coryell 4-H clubs hold annual awards banquet

By MALACHI MUNCY

Cove Leader-Press

On Tuesday, over 70 people gathered to celebrate the achievements of the Coryell County 4-H Ambassadors and Junior Ambassadors during an awards banquet at the Gatesville Civic Center.

“I’ve been involved with 4-H since I can remember,” said Kyle Coward, 15. “Officially it starts in the third grade, but I was a clover kid before that.”

Coward won the Superstar Award this year. He is a member of HayValley 4-H. His projects included commercial steer projects, horse projects, photography, leadership and community service.

“I would encourage anyone to join up,” he said. “It’s an outstanding program that prepares you for the future.”

Food for the picnic themed banquet was provided by H-E-B. Guest speaker Dr. J.D. Sheffield, State Representative for Texas District 59, spoke to ambassadors about the importance of developing interest, talent, passion and opportunity in order to achieve success.

According to Agrilife Extension, the Ambassador & Junior Ambassador Programs aim to project a clear and accurate image of the Texas and Coryell County 4-H & Youth Development Program. Ambassadors represent 4-H through leadership development and community service projects.

“In order to be eligible for the ambassadors program, each of these kids put in a record book of projects they’ve done through the year,” said Robert Ferguson, Coryell County extension agent. “Some of them are repeat ambassadors, which we encourage because two years is required for the trips we do.”

A group of 12-to-14 year old ambassadors just got back from a one-week leadership conference in Washington DC on July 21. Next summer a group of 14 to 18 year-olds will go to D.C. for a legislative conference.

Awards:

Rising Stars

Kendal Clarke

Kinlee Gardner

Matti Mann

Lane Kinsey

Canyon Smith

Bronze Star

Lane Kinsey

Kinlee Gardner

All-Star 2017

Costin Allison

Theile Alvarado

Jenna Coward

Kylee Deason

Kinsey Gardner

Silver Star

Kylee Deason

Super Star

Mecka Clarke

Kyle Coward

Clancy Lawhorn

Kameron Smith

Samuel Winkler

Danforth I Dare You

Shelby Mann

Kameron Smith

Gold Star

Kaysn Meier

Maci Mathews