Copperettes line officers leap to new leadership heights

Special to Leader-Press

For Copperette Princess Sanchez, she did not think last year could be topped. The All-American dancer was selected to dance in Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade in New York City and it was a dream come true. But, this year is already starting out to also be one that is a memory-maker.

Sanchez was selected as the senior lieutenant of the Copperettes this year. She and the new Copperette Officer Line came back early from summer break to start training for the new year. Each day, a new instructor taught an advanced dance routine as well as leadership skills to the officers.

“I’ve really enjoyed learning new ways to kick, turn, and to be a good leader. I loved being pushed and challenged to go beyond my comfort zone,” Sanchez said. “The new dances are fun and exciting to learn and dance to with stunts. It’s an honor and amazing to be a part of this year’s officer line.”

The officers also met with director Samantha Selby to help plan the year ahead and to learn how to lead their team. Copperette Dorianne McDonald returns to the team this year as the first lieutenant.

“Officer camp was a new experience full of challenges. I learned what my role as first lieutenant is and what is expected of me,” McDonald said. “I will use the knowledge to help lead this team along with my fellow officers. We worked hard and played hard. I can’t wait for the new year to begin.”

The officers learned four routines including a novelty, a jazz, and a contemporary routine that they will compete with in the spring semester and an energetic pep rally jazz routine.

Copperette Lily Sallfors will lead the team this year as the captain.

“Every single one of us on the line have spent the week building our leadership skills and definitely pushing our limits. While we did work hard, we also had a lot of fun,” Sallfors said. “I’ve learned a lot about being a great leader, and I can’t wait to begin the year to practice and share the knowledge I’ve gained.”

In addition to a multitude of community service projects, the Copperettes perform at many events leading up to the start of school including Dawghouse Welcome for incoming freshmen, Stuff the Bus event at Wal-Mart, CCISD Convocation, Meet the Bulldawgs, and more. The officers and director plan the practices accordingly with what dance they’ll perform that week for football games and pep rallies. The entire Copperettes squad is practicing in a camp this week.

“I’m very proud of the girls’ hard work and can’t wait to see them lead their team with confidence and grace,” Selby said.